Fani-Kayode defects to APC: His zig-zag politics

Thursday, September 16, 2021 9:36 pm


In this photo taken on September 16, 2021, President Buhari is flanked by Governor Buni and Governor Matawalle (to the left), as well as Mr Fani-Kayode and Mr Mustapha (to the right) at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. Photo credit: Chsnn

Me Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation, has officially dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and crossed to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Like a bride being led to meet her husband, the new catch was led to President Muhammadu Buhari by APC National Caretaker Committee Chairman and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni and Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State. Boss Mustapha the Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF).
Given the way he abused the hell out of APC leaders, even not sparing Buhari himself, those who knew Fani-Kayode as a man who says something today and acts the opposite will not be surprised.
It was Givernor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State who, in the recent past, revealed to the nation that Fani-Kayode would soon jump ship of PDP and clamber aboard the APC vessel. The politician swore that Bello was talking nonsense! In other words, Fani-Kayode said he would never join APC.
However, he, apart from saying that God asked him to join APC, claimed he was “instrumental in the events that led to the defection of the three governors.”
The former spokesman for the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, told State House correspondents that he had been “a founding member of the APC and simply returned to the ruling party for the unity of the country.”
He asded that he was equally wooing three more governors in the main opposition party to join the ruling party. These are Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, and Governor Ifeanyi Uguanyi of Enugu State.
He told journalists that whatever opinion anyone may have about his credibility, as a result of his constant change of parties, was up to them.
Fani-Kayode, a lawyer, was the Special Assistant on Public Affairs to former President Olusegun Obasanjo between 2003 and 2006. Also in 2006, the new APC member, as Channels put it, served as the Minister of Culture and Tourism for a few months before he was later appointed as the Minister of Aviation later that year.

