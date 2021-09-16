Eating wild meat significantly increases zoonotic diseases risk- UN report

Eating wild meat significantly increases zoonotic diseases risk- UN report

Thursday, September 16, 2021 7:35 am


Poacher with his 'bush meats" : Eating such wild meat dangerous, says UN

Poacher with his ‘bush meats” : Eating such wild meat dangerous, says UN

By Cecilia Ologunagba

The domestic consumption of meat from wild animals has significant impacts on most species protected under the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS), including increasing the risk zoonotic diseases.

According to a new report released on Wednesday, 70 per cent of mammal species protected under the CMS are used for wild meat consumption.

This, it stated has led to drastic declines, and also the extinction of several migratory mammal populations.

The first of its kind report, found that wild meat is often a major driver for legal and illegal hunting, particularly of ungulates – primarily large mammals with hooves – and primates, and especially during times of conflict or famine and in the course of changing land use.

About 67 of the 105 species studied were recorded as hunted. Of these 67 species, the largest intended use (47) was for wild meat consumption.

Other purposes were down to cultural tradition, medicinal use, human-wildlife conflict, unintentional take and for sport or trophy hunting.

According to the report, there is strong evidence that zoonotic disease outbreaks are linked to human activities, as is strongly believed by many scientists in the case of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The taking of wild meat and consumption has been identified as the direct and causative agent for the spill-over into humans for Monkeypox virus, SARS, Sudan Ebola virus and Zaire Ebola virus, with subsequent human-to-human transmission.

In total, 60 zoonotic viral pathogens were reported as hosted by the 105 migratory species studied.

Encroachment into remaining intact habitats through infrastructure and economic activities have made vast new areas accessible for wild meat taking, increasing the risk for humans.

Executive Director of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), Inger Andersen, pointed out that “the COVID-19 pandemic has taught that the overexploitation of nature comes at a heavy cost.”

“We urgently need to depart from business as usual. In so doing, we can save many species from the brink of extinction and protect ourselves from future outbreaks of zoonotic diseases,” she said

Global attention has largely focused on international trade, but the report found that the vast majority of taking of species for wild meat consumption is driven by direct use or domestic trade.

For CMS Executive Secretary, Amy Fraenkel, this report “indicates for the first time a clear and urgent need to focus on domestic use of protected migratory species of wild animals, across their range.”

The study also documents links between hunting and the declining population trends of several species.

Around 77 per cent, or 40 out of 52, of the CMS species that were assessed by IUCN as having decreasing populations, were recorded as threatened by hunting.

For example, all chimpanzee subspecies and three of the four gorilla subspecies reported as significantly threatened by hunting, are also experiencing large population declines.

Overall, the report finds that taking or poaching the mammals has a direct impact on the populations of more than half of the studied species, with high impacts for at least 42 per cent.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Neymar, Messi, Mbappe: failed to shine match against Club Brugge 44 mins ago

    It will take time for MNM attacking trio to shine, PSG coach says
    Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Expansion Works on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Section II (Shagamu – Ibadan) 1 hour ago

    Why we’re building 3 flyovers, interchange on Lagos-Ibadan expressway – Fashola
    1 hour ago

    DPR targets N3.2 trillion revenue by December 2021
    Mike Adenuga; Glo chairman to construct Ota-Idiroko road 1 hour ago

    Glo to reconstruct 64km Ota-Idiroko road — Fashola
    8 hours ago

    How to make University of Lagos, others work- Babalakin
    File: Fuel vendors selling in times of scarcity 8 hours ago

    Scarcity: Petrol sells N220 per litre in Nsukka
    Ngige: says FG has reached agreement with JOHESU on the planned national strike 8 hours ago

    Hazard Allowance: FG, NMA to continue negotiations next week – Ngige
    Yoruba nation and Biafra agitators on protest 8 hours ago

    Yoruba nation agitators alliance with IPOB ‘terrorist’ shocking – Presidency