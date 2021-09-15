Police nab 2 suspects over murder of Sen. Na-Allah’s son, recover car in Niger Rep.

Two suspects has been arrested over killing of Pilot Abdulkarim Na-Allah, the eldest son of Sen. Bala Ibn Na’Allah, in Kaduna.

Also, the car belonging to the suspect that was taken away by the suspects has also been recovered in Niger Republic.

Abdulkarim Na-Allah was found strangled in his room at Malali GRA, Kaduna on 29 August, 2021.

Na’Allah is the Senator representing Kebbi South senatorial district.

The command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

Jalige said: “Yes two suspects were arrested a week ago in Kaduna.”

He said investigation was ongoing to ascertain the motive behind the killing.

“The car the suspects took from the deceased had been recovered, but is in Niger Republic.

“We are liaising with Interpol to bring back the car to Nigeria,” Jalige said.