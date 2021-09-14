Students hit the streets in protest over fees in UNIBEN

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Hundreds of angry students of the University Of Benin (UNIBEN), on Tuesday took to the streets to protest alleged incessant imposition of charges on them for late payment of fees by the institution’s management.

The protesters blocked the main gate of the Ugbowo campus of the University, a situation that caused long queue of vehicles along the ever-busy Benin-Lagos highway.

It was gathered that the students were first charged additional N14,000 to their regular fees, and an additional N6,000 within a short notice.

The extra charges demanded by the University’s management is allegedly for late payment of the fees.

It was further learnt that students who were yet to pay the fees within the stipulated time will either pay the extra charges or lose their admission.

But, the protesting students argued that the increment is coming just one week after their resumption, whereas, late payment of school fees is supposed to commence in the 2nd semester and not the 1st semester.

They further argued that some 100 level students have nor even been cleared, meaning that they will not be able to pay the fees until after clearance.

Some of the students told journalists that while they were yet to cough out the first increment of N14,000, the school authority added another N6,000 to it.

It was however gathered that the management of the University had earlier announced that students who did not pay the stipulated fees within the stipulated time will have to pay extra charges or may likely have their studentship withdrawn.

As at the time of filing this report, the University’s image maker, Dr. Benedicta Ehanire could not be reached on her mobile phone.