My encounter with Yonggi Cho – Adeboye

Tuesday, September 14, 2021 2:30 pm


Pastor Adeboye, left, praying for Yonggi Cho

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, left, and Yonggi Cho

 

By Enoch Adeboye

Several years ago, I visited South Korea because I heard of a man who had the largest Church in the world, he had a congregation of half a million people, by the time I visited him, he had an auditorium that could take approximately fifty thousand people, he was having seven services on Sundays.

I heard him say in the service that we attended telling the members who came one Sunday to please not come back next Sunday so that those who couldn’t come last Sunday can come next Sunday.

I said God, so you can do this?

Some years ago, I returned to South Korea. I had a meeting with the same man. The first time I was there, people like me could not come near the office but this time around, I went to his office at his invitation. When we met he said I have heard of you, will you please pray for me?

Till we meet again on the resurrection morning, Rest in God’s presence Pastor Dr. David Yonggi Cho.

 

 

