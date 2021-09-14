Gbajabiamila: Why I can’t contest for Lagos governorship in 2023

Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

The Speaker of House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, cleared the air on his rumoured ambition to contest for the Lagos’ governorship seat in 2023.

Speaking when he appeared on an interview programme on Channels Television on Tuesday morning, Gbajabiamila said he had “no immediate plan” to contest.

He said the task before him as Number 4 citizen in the country was enormous and tough enough for him to be distracted by the rumour.

“That (question) provokes a smile. No, I don’t have any such plan and I don’t have immediate plan. I have a job I am doing right now; it’s a very tough job. Sometimes, it’s the most difficult job and I say it to people in the world. People don’t understand that, but this is not a forum I’m going to break it down,” he said when asked to react to rumour that he planned to contest for the Lagos governorship seat in 2023.

“I don’t want distractions. I am working as a Speaker of the House of Representatives with a lot of responsibilities on my shoulder right now. Any other thing would be a distraction. As for Lagos State Governorship? I have not even thought about it. Why? Because, the present Governor is doing a good job,” he added.