Floods claim 4 lives, 26 vehicles in FCT — FEMA

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Four residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have lost their lives to floods.

The FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said it established this in the course of its rescue operations which lasted between Sept.12 and Sept. 13.

“Following long hours of heavy rainfall on Sunday, Sept. 12, Trademoore, Light Gold and Wisdom Estates, as well as Lugbe community were heavily flooded, resulting in the loss of lives “ FEMA Director-General, Alhaji Abbas Idriss, said in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

“FEMA has established, in the course of rescue operations which began from 9 p.m. of Sept. 12 up to Sept. 13, that four persons lost their lives to the floods and the recovered bodies have been taken away by family members for burial.

“Also, over 26 vehicles, including an articulated towing van, were swept away by the flood, besides a tarred road in Trademoore Estate which was completely washed away as a result of the strength of the flood water,“ he said.

The FEMA boss said a total of166 houses were affected, noting that the agency was still estimating the losses suffered by residents as a result of the floods.

Idriss conveyed the deepest sympathies of the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammed Bello, to the residents and families of those who were killed.

He appealed to FCT residents, especially developers, to desist from violating the approved building codes.

“We are also appealing to them to stop erecting retention walls to protect storm water from flowing. By doing so they are causing more havoc to the community,“ he said.

Idriss advised that as the FCT enters the final phase of the rainy season, in which the rain is at its peak, residents should avoid dumping refuse in drainages.

He also advised them to clear all surrounding drainages and other blockages that obstruct the free flow of water.

The D-G enjoined residents to avoid driving or walking through flood waters.

He also called on those living along river banks to relocate to higher ground when threatened by floods.