Fani-Kayode reveals ‘reasons’ behind Kogi jailbreak

Tuesday, September 14, 2021 12:28 am


Fani Kayode and Gov. Yahaya Bello

Richard Elesho
A known apologist of Governor Yahaya Bello and former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode, has revealed those behind the Kabba prison break in Kogi state. He claimed it was planned by those trying to undermine & discredit  Governor Bello
Gunmen had attacked the Kabba Custodial Centre in the wee hours of Monday where over 244 inmates escaped while four soldiers were killed by the fully armed bandits.
However, Kayode in a tweet via his Twitter account on Monday said the prison break & murder of security men in Kogi was contrived.
He further noted that the incident was planned by those trying to undermine & discredit Yahaya cannot work adding that those behind it will hear from them soon.
”The prison break & murder of security men in Kogi was contrived. It is a similar plot to the EFCC one.
”Those behind it need to know that when God is with someone nothing can stop him. ”Trying to undermine & discredit Yahaya cannot work. Those behind it will hear from us soon,” he said

