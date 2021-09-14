Adeboye, Iginla Pay Tribute to Yonggi Cho 

Tuesday, September 14, 2021 3:22 pm


Pastor Yonggi Cho: Founder of World's Largest Megachurch, Dies at 85

By Chimezie Praise Favour

Nigeria popular preachers have started paying tribute to the late Pastor David Yonggi Cho founder of Yoido Full Gospel Church who died of a brain haemorrhage on Tuesday 14 September 2021 in South Korea.

Prophet Joshua Iginla, senior pastor of the Champions Royal Assembly in  Kubwa, Abuja, Nigeria said Cho was his spiritual father. Iginla in a statement specifically described Cho, as a “generational icon, trailblazer, pathfinder and a man wrapped in the immortality of God”.

Also, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) praised Yonggi Cho. He gave a detailed explanation of how and why he met Yonggi Cho. He confirmed that the deceased indeed had the largest church in the world then. Even Cho appealed to the members not to come every Sunday. In other words, they should alternate the way they attended. Those who attended in one Sunday should stay back the following week so that there could be room for others.

He concluded by bidding farewell to the late Pastor “Till we meet again on the resurrection morning, rest in God’s presence, Pastor David Yonggi Cho.”

  • Chimezie Praise Favour is an industrial attachment student from Caleb University, Imota, Ikorodu, Lagos State

 

