2023: Ex-Governor dismisses calls for zoning

Tuesday, September 14, 2021 8:04 am


Sen. Adamu Abdullahi

By Naomi Sharang

Former governor of Nasarawa State, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, has described as “wishful thinking”, calls for the zoning of political offices, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Adamu, the Senator representing Nasarawa West Senatorial District, made this known during an interactive session with newsmen covering the Senate in Abuja.

According to him, such calls are unconstitutional, noting that they remain wishful thinking only.

”We are not being practical.

“How do you zone it. The constitution says you can only become a president through the ballot box.

“There is nowhere in the Nigerian constitution which says we should zone any office. There is Federal Character. That is the constitution.

“The Constitution is being reviewed. If you want to review and you want a specific provision, that presidential office to be zone in such a manner you tell us how you want it zoned.

“You can’t just wish away a situation that is fundamental to the life of a country.

“You can’t talk of merit and talk of zoning. On the issue of rotation, let us just go by merit. Let every party find a way of selling itself in a manner, as to garner the kind of vote to deliver the presidential result. It is as simple as that,” he said

He noted that such was the government of the people, by the people and for the people and should not be changed.

On open grazing, the lawmaker, also Chairman, Senate Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development, kicked on the proposed ban of such activities by the southern governors.

“I believe as governors operating in a different tier of government, they have a constitutional responsibility.

“One of the fundamental provisions is that every Nigerian, has a right of free movement and has a right to pursue legitimate business without hindrance. It is enshrined in the constitution,” he noted.

He however, said that the duty to protect the herdsmen and the farmers rested squarely on the table of the national, state and local governments.

“Governments owe these herdsmen a duty to protect their calling,” Adamu said.

On insecurity, Adamu who said that the menace was not alien to the country, said citizens can only hope to minimise the problem.

“This problem is not just a matter of making the law. The laws are there,” he said (NAN)

