Police probe video of alleged disruption of WAEC exams by IPOB members

Monday, September 13, 2021 11:30 pm


 

Nigeria Police

Nigeria Police:

By Ikechukwu Iweajunwa

The Police has said it is investigating video of alleged disruption by members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of the ongoing West African Examinations Council (WAEC) at the comprehensive secondary school Nkume community, Njaba Local Government area of the state.

The video on social media had shown how students and invigilators were chased out of the exam hall before setting the roof of the hall on fire.

IPOB had insisted on its earlier sit-at-home directive on Mondays in Imo despite all important English language exams scheduled for the same day.

The video also showed how some motorcycles allegedly belonging to some students were set ablaze in the process.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Imo, CSP Mike Abattam, told NAN that the police were still checking the video clips to ascertain the truth before issuing any statement.

“Yes we have seen the video, we are still verifying its authenticity because anything can happen on social media,” he said.

