Kogi Govt speaks on Kabba jailbreak, solicits information

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State Government says it has confidence in the ability of the country’s security agencies to unmask those behind the attack on Kabba Custodial Centre in which hundreds of inmates escaped and some persons were killed.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo said this in a statement confirming the attack in Lokoja on Monday

Fanwo said investigations are still on to clearly ascertain the number of inmates that escaped from the Centre. He however said two security operatives were killed by the gunmen.

“The State Security Adviser, Commander Jerry Omodara (rtd) is currently at the Centre with the Kogi State Commissioner of Police and the Commander, Army Records, Lokoja.

“Security Agencies have zeroed in to ensure those who escaped are rearrested as well as trail the masterminds of the attack.

“We have confidence in our security agencies to unmask the masterminds responsible for the attack and get them apprehended.

“Our security network has led to the rearrest of majority of the inmates that escaped as some have also come back to the centre on their own.

“Security agencies, traditional rulers and local hunters are working in synergy to ensure normalcy.

“We urge Kogi citizens and citizens of neighbouring states to help volunteer information that will ensure the apprehension of the masterminds of the destadly act.