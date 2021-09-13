It’s unthinkable that Makinde will launch 2023 presidential campaign now – Aide

It’s unthinkable that Makinde will launch 2023 presidential campaign now – Aide

Monday, September 13, 2021 9:32 pm


Governor Seyi Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde

By David Adeoye
Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo has said is unthinkable that the governor, who has cautioned supporters against mounting a second-term campaign for him, would launch a 2023 presidential campaign at this period.
Adisa said this while reacting to advertisement in circulation linking his boss to 2023 presidential ambition is fake.
The CPS, in a statement  in Ibadan on Monday, described the advertisement as one of the antics of fake news promoters.
He added that the advert which had the picture of Gov. Makinde and the Nigerian flag, as well as the picture of his CPS, should be disregarded.
“It is the usual practice of naysayers and detractors to seek to mix sour grapes in the basket of fruits, at a time when well-meaning citizens are celebrating the victory of the state football club that has just been promoted to Nigerian Premier Football League.
“Let it be stated clearly, however, that Gov. Makinde has no hand in any such campaign for the presidency, as he has always stated that tomorrow only belongs to God.
“It is unthinkable that the governor, who has cautioned supporters against mounting a second-term campaign for him, would launch a 2023 presidential campaign at this period.
“For the avoidance of doubt, Makinde will not change his belief that power belongs to Almighty God and that only God knows the direction He is taking every of his creation,” he said
Adisa said the  media office of the governor had not, and would not race ahead of time to promote an ambition that the governor had not declared.
“Therefore, we urge members of the public to ignore the fake news,” he said .

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Lindsay-Barrett 8 mins ago

    Buhari recalls civil war encounter with poet, author, journalist Lindsay Barrett
    Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker, House of Representatives 1 hour ago

    Gbajabiamila: Why I can’t contest for Lagos governorship in 2023
    2 hours ago

    Why I stuck with Fela for 32 years – Baba Ani
    Patients undergoing treatment at Covid -19 ward in Nigeria: 3 hours ago

    COVID-19: Patients, doctors in quandary as paucity of fund hits Oyo isolation centres
    Mullah Hasan Akhund: head of Afghanistan’s new government announced on Tuesday 3 hours ago

    Chinese envoy congratulated Afghanistan on new govt. – Taliban
    Russian President, Vladimir Putin : 3 hours ago

    Putin in self-isolation after contact with coronavirus-positive people
    Pastor Yonggi Cho: Founder of World's Largest Megachurch, Dies at 85 4 hours ago

    Adeboye, Iginla Pay Tribute to Yonggi Cho 
    Ngige: Minister of labour 4 hours ago

    Christian group urges FG, governors to focus on job creation for youths