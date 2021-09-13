Israeli military kills 54 Palestinians, 12 children in 2021 – UN

Monday, September 13, 2021 5:24 pm


Israeli soldiers in Palestine

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet on Monday said the Israeli military killed 54 Palestinians, including 12 children, since the beginning of 2021.

Bachelet said this at the opening of the 48th session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva.

“So far this year, 54 Palestinians, including 12 children, have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank,’’ Bachelet said.

This number is over two times higher than that of 2020, the High Commissioner stressed, adding that over 1,000 people were injured with live ammunition.

“I am also deeply concerned by crackdowns on dissent by the Government of the State of Palestine in recent months.

“During protests that followed the shocking killing of activist Nizar Banat in June, Palestinian Security Forces used unjustifiable force against peaceful protesters,’’ Bachelet said.

She noted that the arrests of many activists in August hints to the fact that repression is deepening and called on the authorities to guarantee the safety of protesters and respect fundamental human rights.

The 48th session of the UNHRC started on Monday and will last till Oct. 8. (Sputnik/NAN)

