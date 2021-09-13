Edo PDP leader, Owere Dickson Imasogie kidnapped

Edo PDP leader, Owere Dickson Imasogie kidnapped

Monday, September 13, 2021 2:59 pm


By Jethro Ibileke/Benin
A leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Edo State, Owere Dickson Imasogie, has been reportedly kidnapped by gunmen.
The victim, a die-hard and founding member of the PDP in the State, is a renowned farmer who owns several farms in the Edo south senatorial district.
He was reportedly kidnapped in the early hours of Monday, while on his was to his Uvbe farm, along Agbor.
The PDP leader who is generally liked for his generosity, was said to have been kidnapped alongside his driver and one other person who was with him in the vehicle.
As at the time of filing this report, details were still sketchy about the incident.
Also, when contacted, the State Police Command’s image maker, SP Kontongs Bello said he was yet to briefed.

