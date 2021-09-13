BBNaija: Whitemoney emerges Head of House, why it is significant

Monday, September 13, 2021 8:40 pm
By Nehru Odeh
The game is getting more interesting as Whitemoney, one of the favourites to win the highly-coveted 90 million naira worth prize money, has emerged as Head of House (HoH) this week.
He emerged HoH after scoring the highest points in the arena games. Still, he chose Queen as his deputy, after having it rough with her in the days leading to the eviction night last Sunday.
Queen has been the closest person to Whitemoney and regards him as her acting boyfriend. But they had a clash last Thursday because Queen thought Whitemoney had affections for Jackie B. But Whitemoney denied it.
Nini, who scored the second highest scores during the game was conferred with the veto power to save and replace any housemate. She saved and replaced herself with Cross.
This means Cross, Saskay, Yousef, Emmanuel and Angel are up for possible eviction.
