BBNaija: Whitemoney emerges Head of House, why it is significant

By Nehru Odeh

The game is getting more interesting as Whitemoney, one of the favourites to win the highly-coveted 90 million naira worth prize money, has emerged as Head of House (HoH) this week.

He emerged HoH after scoring the highest points in the arena games. Still, he chose Queen as his deputy, after having it rough with her in the days leading to the eviction night last Sunday.

Queen has been the closest person to Whitemoney and regards him as her acting boyfriend. But they had a clash last Thursday because Queen thought Whitemoney had affections for Jackie B. But Whitemoney denied it.

Whitemoney’s emergence as Head of House is significant because he hadn’t been made Hoh once and he has survived eviction twice.Being head of house gives him access to the head of house lounge and immunity from eviction come next Sunday.

Whitemoney has one of the biggest fan bases and many consider him as highly favoured to win the prize. Since the inception of this year’s edition, he has been in charge of the kitchen and culinary duties.

Nini, who scored the second highest scores during the game was conferred with the veto power to save and replace any housemate. She saved and replaced herself with Cross.

This means Cross, Saskay, Yousef, Emmanuel and Angel are up for possible eviction.