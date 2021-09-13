BBNaija: Whitemoney emerges Head of House, why it is significant

BBNaija: Whitemoney emerges Head of House, why it is significant

Monday, September 13, 2021 8:40 pm


BBNaija's Whitemoney and Queen

BBNaija’s Whitemoney and Queen

  By Nehru Odeh

The game is getting more interesting as Whitemoney, one of the favourites to win the highly-coveted 90 million naira worth prize money, has emerged as Head of House (HoH) this week.

He emerged HoH after scoring the highest points in the arena games. Still, he chose Queen as his deputy, after having it rough with her in the days leading to the eviction night last Sunday.

Queen has been the closest person to Whitemoney and regards him as her acting boyfriend.  But they had a clash last Thursday because Queen thought Whitemoney had affections for Jackie B. But Whitemoney denied it.

Whitemoney’s emergence as Head of House is significant because he hadn’t been made Hoh once and he has survived eviction twice.Being head of house gives him access to the head of house lounge and immunity from eviction come next Sunday.
Whitemoney has one of the biggest fan bases and many consider him as highly favoured to win the prize. Since the inception of this year’s edition, he has been in charge of the kitchen and culinary duties.

Nini, who scored the second highest scores during the game was conferred with the veto power to save and replace any housemate. She saved and replaced herself with Cross.

This means Cross, Saskay, Yousef, Emmanuel and Angel are up for possible eviction.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Lindsay-Barrett 6 mins ago

    Buhari recalls civil war encounter with poet, author, journalist Lindsay Barrett
    Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker, House of Representatives 60 mins ago

    Gbajabiamila: Why I can’t contest for Lagos governorship in 2023
    2 hours ago

    Why I stuck with Fela for 32 years – Baba Ani
    Patients undergoing treatment at Covid -19 ward in Nigeria: 3 hours ago

    COVID-19: Patients, doctors in quandary as paucity of fund hits Oyo isolation centres
    Mullah Hasan Akhund: head of Afghanistan’s new government announced on Tuesday 3 hours ago

    Chinese envoy congratulated Afghanistan on new govt. – Taliban
    Russian President, Vladimir Putin : 3 hours ago

    Putin in self-isolation after contact with coronavirus-positive people
    Pastor Yonggi Cho: Founder of World's Largest Megachurch, Dies at 85 4 hours ago

    Adeboye, Iginla Pay Tribute to Yonggi Cho 
    Ngige: Minister of labour 4 hours ago

    Christian group urges FG, governors to focus on job creation for youths