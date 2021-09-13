Aregbesola speaks on jailbreak, attack on Kogi prison

Monday, September 13, 2021 3:33 pm


 

Rauf Aregbesola

*Speaks On Steps Taken to Arrest Escaped Prisoners, Gunmen

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has reacted to the unfortunate attack on the Kabba Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kabba, Kogi State assuring that the situation is under control with security agents on the trail not only the gunmen but also the escaped prisoners.

Early Monday, 13 September, 2021, the Minster was briefed by the Controller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Haliru Nababa, on the unfortunate attack.

According to the Minister, “a Crisis Response Centre has been activated and a Special Taskforce mobilized to recapture escaped inmates whilst an Inter-Agency Security Task Force is already on the trail of the gunmen who attacked the facility. The public is advised to stay calm as the situation is under control”.

Ogbeni Aregbesola assured Nigerians that the nation’s security forces will find the attackers and bring them to justice.

“We shall leave no stone unturned to bring them back to custody. We are also putting INTERPOL on notice with their details, in case any of them attempts fleeing outside our shores.

“We urge the people, especially the communities around the custodial facility, to be vigilant and report any strange and suspicious persons or activities to the nearest law enforcement agency.

“To the fleeing inmates, escaping from lawful custody is a serious criminal offence. Law enforcement agencies and citizens are lawfully empowered to use all necessary means to arrest and bring you to justice. You should therefore know what you are up against. You will however be eligible for mitigation if you wilfully surrender yourselves at the nearest law enforcement office.

“The Nigeria Correctional Service shall not be cowed by elements seeking to compromise the security of our nation; we shall deal with this situation with absolute resolve,” Aregbesola said.

According to a statement by the Minister’s Media Aide, Sola Fasure, released on Monday, 13 September, 2021, during the attack, security officers on duty which comprised of 15 soldiers, 10 police officers and 10 armed guards of the NCoS on duty fought gallantly to repel the attack.

“Regrettably, two officers of the Correctional Service are yet to be accounted for while one soldier and a policeman lost their lives during the attack.

“The Kabba Custodial facility had 294 inmates as at the time of the attack, many of whom escaped after the gunmen used explosives to destroy three sides of the perimeter fence. However, there remains 28 inmates who didn’t escape. Some have also voluntarily returned to the facility as at this morning.

“The Controller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa, is currently monitoring the situation. A tour of the facility is also ongoing,” the statement concluded.

