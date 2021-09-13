APC to hold State Congresses on Oct. 2

Monday, September 13, 2021 10:30 pm


APC flag: APC fixes date for state congresses

By Emmanuel Mogbede
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has scheduled its State Congresses for Oct. 2.
Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.
Akpanudoedehe said that the party will begin sales of forms for the congresses on Wednesday,  Sept. 15.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC held its nationwide local government congresses on Sept. 4 to elect officials at that level.

The party’s leadership had called on members, including those aggrieved following the overcome of the congresses to channel their complaints for redress through constituted channels.

