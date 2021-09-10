Sanwo-Olu signs VAT Bill into law





*The Bill Details Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has signed into law the State VAT Bill as passed by the House of Assembly.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Gbenga Omotoso, Commissioner for Information and Strategy.



The Governor signed the “bill for a law to impose and charge VAT on certain goods and services” at about 11.45 am today, after returning from an official trip to Abuja.