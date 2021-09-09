Ogun agog as Pa Emmanuel, Gov. Abiodun’ father goes home

By Adejoke Adeleye/ Abeokuta

Iperu-Remo community in Ogun State is agog as dignitaries across the country converged on the town for the final funeral ceremony of the father of Pa Emmanuel, the father of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Pa Emmanuel Abiodun, will be buried on Thursday at the cemetery of the St. James Anglican Church, on Sewolu Street, Iperu-Remo, Ikenne Local Government Area of the state.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is leading hundreds of dignitaries from political and business sector to the burial ceremony.

Pa Emmanuel’s burial will be the climax of series of condolence visits and messages by leaders across all sectors to the deceased family since the passage of the iconic teacher on Monday, 2nd August.

The burial rites for the late educationist and community leader, who passed on at the age of 89, began on Tuesday with a service of songs Organized by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Remo Area/Ogun State and the Women Organisation, Iperu Anglican Churches, in Iperu-Remo.

Preaching at the event attended by family members of the late octogenarian and top government functionaries, Bishop of the Ijebu West Diocese of the Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Babatunde Ogunbanwo, said secret of a good life of any human being is service to humanity, noting that the death of a righteous soul is precious to God Almighty.

The cleric, taking his sermon titled ‘Why the Desire to Die like a Righteous’ from book of Numbers, Chapter 23 verse 10, noted that late Emmanuel Abiodun lived a life of service that clearly indicated that there is humility in service to humanity.

The Bishop, while also noting that the righteous lives for treasures that will last forever and not ephemeral possessions such as houses, certificates and clothes, added that “those people who will die foolish deaths are materialistic while a righteous man lives with eternity in focus”.

The cleric who further noted that the legacy of education lasts forever, said that the governor’s father lived a life of service as a teacher and served God’s purpose in his own generation.

“The secret of a great life is service, the death of a righteous is precious in the sight of God. The death of a precious brings hope, the death of a righteous is the only life that looks like that of Christ because the death of a righteous is a great gain.

“The legacy of education lasts forever; it cannot be replaced. The righteous people live for treasure and not trash. I recognize that most of things we live for today will end up in trash, the righteous live for things that will last, things that are valuable. They live for fortunes, jewels, the righteous score treasures in heaven where armed robbers cannot have access to.

“The life of a righteous is a life of service, the life of a righteous people is a life of service. I want to say this about baba, late Dr. Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun, he lived a life of service, he lived a life that reminds us that humility can be found in service, and one is not surprised seeing the humility of his son. Baba Abiodun was a great teacher, teacher of teachers, he lived a life of service as a teacher, he served God’s purpose in his own generation, he served faithfully,” the cleric submitted.

Governor Abiodun, while appreciating the Christian Association of Nigeria for organising the service of songs for his late father, noted that a life of service can be achieved by acts and actions of the people.

Abiodun, while noting that people do not need to be rich to live a life of service to humanity, adding that it was important for everyone to live a life that would benefit their fellow human beings.

On Wednesday, the remains of Pa Abiodun were laid in state at the secretariat of the Akesan Iperu Club 1954, the social club he belonged to while alive.

Lying in state ceremony was also organized for the governor’s father at his family compound in Akesan and the private residence of Governor Abiodun.

Eulogising late Pa Abiodun, the president of the club, Chief Jide Sosan, described him as someone who was very passionate about human development and that of his community.

The late octogenarian was also described as a passionate and trusted educationist whose contribution traversed Remoland and the whole of the defunct Western Region.

Sosan further noted that Pa Abiodun was not only an active member of the club, but a committed one whose activities made him to become a member of the Council of Elders of the club and later Secretary of the Council until his death.

While also noting that the governor’s father was one of the earliest members of the club when it was formed in 1954, the president added that apart from committing his time and financial resources towards the upliftment of the club, his wisdom and wealth of experience were catalysts for the sustainability of the club, especially for the younger members.

He submitted that the strong faith Pa Adesanya had in Jesus Christ earned him unprecedented respect among the Christian faithful, adding his warm reception endeared many to him as a father.

In his remarks at the event, Governor Abiodun noted that the lying in state being organised for his father was a time for sober reflection and a time to begin to think of how to be remembered after death, urging people to live a life of impact.

Abiodun, who said a life of impact can be lived without being a billionaire or a politician, added that his late father was a devout Christian and educationist who was very devoted to his calling.

Also at the Christian Wake attended eminent personalities across the country, tributes were poured on Pa Abiodun who was unanimously described as a great teacher who left an enduring legacy.