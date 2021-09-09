Kogi: Police arrest 4 gunmen with 2 human skulls

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

People of Bassa Local Government Area, of Kogi State can now have some respite from the nefarious activities of a four-member criminal gang who has been terrorising the area for sometime.

The Kogi State Police Command confirmed the arrest of suspected members of the gang, who specialize in kidnapping/ armed robbery and have have been terrorizing Bassa land and its environs for sometime now.

Two human skulls among others were recovered from the group.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP William Ayah, on Thursday said arms and ammunition were also recovered from the suspected criminals.

“Following a credible intelligence that, suspected kidnappers/armed robbers who have been terrorizing Bassa Local Government and its environs were sighted in a compound at new Jarusalem Oguma area in Bassa, Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force attached to Bassa Division led by the DPO promptly swung into action, stormed the compound and arrested the following suspects; Guda Dangana, Dogo Chure, Dekina Zhiya, Samson Nyizo all from Bassa Local Government.

“Items recovered from them includes, one locally made Pistol, one 7.62mm ammunition, one cartridge, one G3 ammunition and two human skulls.

He said the suspects have made useful confessions on series of criminal activities within Bassa axis, adding that the suspects would be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police CP Idrisu Dauda Dabban commended the prompt response of the officers and assured members of the public that Kogi State Police Command in collaboration with other security agencies in the State would not rest on it’s Oars in the continued onslaught against criminal elements in the State.