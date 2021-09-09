Kogi: Police arrest 4 gunmen with 2 human skulls

Kogi: Police arrest 4 gunmen with 2 human skulls

Thursday, September 9, 2021 2:07 pm


File: Gunmen: abduct

File: Gunmen:

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

People of Bassa Local Government Area, of Kogi State can now have some respite from the nefarious activities of a four-member criminal gang who has been terrorising the area for sometime.

The Kogi State Police Command confirmed the arrest of suspected members of the gang, who specialize in kidnapping/ armed robbery and have have been terrorizing Bassa land and its environs for sometime now.

Two human skulls among others were recovered from the group.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP William Ayah, on Thursday said arms and ammunition were also recovered from the suspected criminals.

“Following a credible intelligence that, suspected kidnappers/armed robbers who have been terrorizing Bassa Local Government and its environs were sighted in a compound at new Jarusalem Oguma area in Bassa, Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force attached to Bassa Division led by the DPO promptly swung into action, stormed the compound and arrested the following suspects; Guda Dangana, Dogo Chure, Dekina Zhiya, Samson Nyizo all from Bassa Local Government.

“Items recovered from them includes, one locally made Pistol, one 7.62mm ammunition, one cartridge, one G3 ammunition and two human skulls.

He said the suspects have made useful confessions on series of criminal activities within Bassa axis, adding that the suspects would be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police CP Idrisu Dauda Dabban commended the prompt response of the officers and assured members of the public that Kogi State Police Command in collaboration with other security agencies in the State would not rest on it’s Oars in the continued onslaught against criminal elements in the State.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    60 mins ago

    Ecobank Makes Available Back-to-School Packages for the New Session  
    2 hours ago

    Weststar Delivers the new 2021 E-Class Saloon to Showrooms Nationwide
    3 hours ago

    PSL Leadman, Egona Abraham, Debunks Scamming Allegation
    4 hours ago

    Anambra Reacts to the Violent Death of Alexander Edozieuno
    4 hours ago

    Full Socioeconomic Activity Resumes in Anambra State next Monday
    Olusegun Adeniyi, Caleb British International School, Lagos Art teacher: shortlisted for the 2021 Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize awarded in partnership with UNESCO. 7 hours ago

    Five Nigerians shortlisted for two global prizes
    Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State 8 hours ago

    VAT: Ortom declares support for Rivers, Lagos governments
    Police: 9 hours ago

    Ebonyi: Sister of journalist killed in ‘cross firing’, say Police