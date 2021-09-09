Air Peace boss fulfills promise to Eagles, harps on unity

By Yunus Yusuf

The Chairman of Air Peace airline, Mr Allen Onyema, has fulfilled his promise to the Super Eagles by giving them a sum of N20 million for winning their match against the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Eagles received the cheque upon arrival on Wednesday, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The Eagles flew to and from Cape Verde in one of Air Peace’s ultramodern Embraer 195-E2 aircraft.

Onyema congratulated the players on the second win in their World Cup qualifiers campaign and charged them to also emerge victorious in their subsequent games.

He expressed delight that the Eagles did not disappoint the nation.

“We believe in your capabilities and have faith in you.

“I am happy that you fulfilled your promise to the nation, knowing that you carry the aspirations of Nigerians on your young shoulders.

“When you were one-zero down, everybody was panicking. Everybody was praying. And you responded like lions and won the match.

” There was celebration all over the country- North, South, East and West”, Onyema said.

He implored the team to keep up the winning streak and continue uniting Nigerians with their pitch exploits.

According to him, Air Peace believes in the team and will continue to support them to take Nigerian football to greater heights.

The Eagles Captain, Ahmed Musa, who said he enjoyed flying on board the brand new E195-E2 aircraft, thanked Onyema, for his kind gestures towards the team.

He stressed that Onyema’s unity speech really inspired the players.

Recall that Onyema had urged the players before they departed for Cape Verde on Sept. 6 to use their football strides to unite Nigerians.

He emphasised the unifying power of sports, while also promising them cash rewards.