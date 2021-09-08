COVID-19 kills 17 more Nigerians

Wednesday, September 8, 2021 7:58 am


By Abujah Racheal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says 17 additional COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in the country on Tuesday, thus increasing the country’s fatality figure to 2,573.

The Centre in a post on its verified website on Wednesday morning also announced that Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases rose to 196,487 on Tuesday with 597 new infections.

It said this was  the nation’s total infections since the index case in 2020, attributing the surge of the third wave to the highly transmissible Delta variant and low vaccination rates across the country.

The News Agency Of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new infections indicate a decrease from the 379  cases reported on Monday.

The agency reported  that the new infections were reported from 13 States and the FCT.

“Lagos-204, Rivers-89, Edo-65, FCT-50, Oyo-47, Enugu-46, Ekiti-24, Cross River-17, Delta-15, Gombe-15, Osun-12, Plateau-6, Benue-5 and Kano-2.

“Four States – Abia, Nasarawa, Ondo and Sokoto States reported zero cases,”  it stated.

The NCDC further disclosed that 277 COVID-19 patients recovered and have been discharged from various isolation centres in the country.

It noted that the country had successfully managed 185,159 in the 36 states and the FCT.

The agency added that over 2. 8million  samples of the virus out of the nation’s roughly 200 million population were tested.

The NCDC said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre, activated at Level 2, had continued to coordinate the national response activities.

