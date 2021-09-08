Banditry: Kaduna denies asking FG to shut down telecom services

Banditry: Kaduna denies asking FG to shut down telecom services

Wednesday, September 8, 2021 8:11 am


Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State

By Hussaina Yakubu

The Kaduna Government has said it did not ask the Federal Government or any of its agencies to shut down telecom services in the state.

The government made the clarifications while denying speculations that telecom services may be shut down in Kaduna just like it has been done in Zamfara in view on the ongoing battle against bandits in some parts of the state.

But Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser to the Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Media and Communication in a statement said Kaduna government has not made such a decision, neither has it announced any such plan.

“The Kaduna State Government did not reach out to any federal agency to request a telecoms shutdown and it has not in any way ordered or effected a communications shutdown,’’ the statement said.

It called on residents to ignore the rumours saying that is a fake news which some people were trying to pass off as genuine by placing KDSG logo on their false statements.

“The Kaduna State Government is transparent about security matters. If a telecoms shutdown is deemed necessary that decision will be formally announced in a properly signed statement posted on official information handles,” it said.

