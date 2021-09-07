Taliban speaks on alleged plan to restrict social media

Taliban speaks on alleged plan to restrict social media

Tuesday, September 7, 2021 3:53 pm


Taliban militants celebrate take over of Kabul

Taliban militants celebrate take over of Kabul

Taliban Spokesman Suhail Shaheen on Tuesday said the Taliban movement had no plans to introduce any restrictions on social media in Afghanistan.

Shaheen said the Taliban believed in the freedom of speech, ready to accept criticism, and would only make efforts to limit the spreading of fake information.

“No, there aren’t any restrictions on social media. We believe in the freedom of speech.

“If someone criticizes our activities or has some views that he wants to express, it is fine with us, it is all part of freedom of speech.

“But of course we do not want the spread of lies and fabrications, those might be restricted. Otherwise, we don’t have any problem,” Shaheen said. (Sputnik/NAN)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Photo: Mr. Dennis Idahosa with the students in one of the newly constructed classrooms 1 hour ago

    Edo school reopens 5 years after closure
    2 hours ago

    The Struggle for the Soul of Anambra State
    Mullah Hasan Akhund: head of Afghanistan’s new government announced on Tuesday 2 hours ago

    Taliban name new Afghan govt., interior minister on FBI’s wanted list
    COVID-19 3 hours ago

    Edo SSG loses brother to COVID-19, as 3rd wave deaths climb to 26
    Minister of Youths and Sports,Sunday Dare 3 hours ago

    Age cheats at National Youth Games are in for trouble – Sports ministry
    Court orders remand of 4 herdsmen for kidnapping in Oyo 3 hours ago

    Court in Oyo remands 4 herdsmen for alleged abduction
    APC flag: 3 hours ago

    Oyo APC Committee Chair reacts to controversies over congress results
    Cholera patients at an hospital ward in Nigeria 4 hours ago

    Cholera: Panic as 10 feared dead in Ogun community