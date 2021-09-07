Sexual harassment: OAU sacks Dr. Adebayo Mosobalaje

Tuesday, September 7, 2021 10:44 pm


Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife: sacks lecturer over sexual harassment of student

By Dorcas Elusogbon

The Governing Council of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, has dismissed another Lecturer, who was found guilty of sexual demeanour against a female student.

The Public Relations Officer of the University, Mr Abiodun Olarewaju, announced this in a statement he issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, in Ile-Ife.

He said the action was in line with the institution’s avowed determination to rid the university of any form of sexual intimidation, harassment and or coercion.

The statement noted that the decision to dismiss Dr. Adebayo Mosobalaje of the Department of English Language, in the Faculty of Arts, was taken by the council at its last sitting on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

It further reaffirmed that the Joint Committee of the Council and Senate had earlier investigated the case against Mosobalaje and their report was deliberated upon by the institution’s authorities.

“Due to this, the University council unambiguously declares its zero tolerance to sexual harassment, in any form or guise and applied the appropriate sanctions for such an offence as contained in the University regulation.

“Just about two weeks ago, the University management formally inaugurated an anti-sexual harassment policy where wives of Ekiti and Osun governors, Mrs Bisi Fayemi and Alhaja Kafayat Oyetola respectively presented papers.

“While a former Vice Chancellor of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Prof. Yemisi Obilade was the main speaker.

“At several fora, the Vice Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, has reiterated the commitment of his administration to uphold the zero tolerance policy on sexual harassment and other social vices,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the University council, under the Chairmanship of Owelle Oscar Udoji, has also pledged to support policies that promote mutual coexistence amongst members of the University Community.

 

