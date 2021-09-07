Doctors to call off strike in Lagos

Doctors in Lagos will resume duties immediately following their meeting with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday and fulfillment of some of the issues which led the National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, to embark on the industrial action since last month.

The state government, in a statement signed by its Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso said Sanwo-Olu got the doctors’ union leaders smiling after a meeting at his office at Alausa, Ikeja where he told them that there was no need to have joined the strike in solidarity with their colleagues in other places because the state government had performed its duties to them.

According to him, among the issues discussed was the circular issued by the Head of Service (HOS) removing Housemanship and NYSC Doctors from the Scheme of Service.

The residents appealed to the Lagos Governor to revoke or suspend the circular. The HOS explained the importance of domesticating decisions made at the federal level.

“The Medical Residency Training Act, which makes provision for sponsorship of Resident Doctors training to be Specialists in Federal or State Medical Schools was also discussed. Mr Governor in April had approved for the state government to fully sponsor Resident Doctors in the State (100% of the fund). He further directed full implementation of the state’s support of both the exams and update courses that lead to qualification as specialists in various fields of medicine.

“Mr Governor approved the recruitment of over 150 new resident doctors and medical officers to reduce the human resource deficit in the public service of the state to improve the patient-doctor ratio in the state hospitals.

“Mr Governor approved the commencement of the building of the Medical Residents Quarters at LASUTH as well as other medical staff quarters across the State.

“On the discrepancy between the remuneration packages of the state and federal doctors in the public service, Mr. Governor approved the final tranche of 25 per cent difference to complete the harmonisation.”

The meeting was with members of the Lagos State Medical Guild, including executives of the Lagos State branch of the Association of Residents Doctors (ARD). Besides, Governor Sanwo-Olu, others government officials were the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat; Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola; Health Commissioner, Prof Akin Abayomi, the Chief Medical Director ( CMD) LASUTH, Prof, O. Fabanwo and Health Service Commission (HSC) Chairman Dr Atinuke Onaiga and Dr Sodipo Oluwajimi, Chairman Medical Guild and Dr Ajibowo Ismail, Secretary Medical Guild,

On the other hands, the doctors in attendant were: Dr. Sodipo Oluwajimi – Chairman Medical Guild; Dr Ajibowo Ismail – Secretary Medical Guild; Dr. Ojekunle Azeez – President ARD, Dr Salmon Abeeb LASUTH Oladapo – Secretary LASUTH Association of Resident Doctors.