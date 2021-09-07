90 Afghans flown out in U.S. airlift request asylum in Germany

Tuesday, September 7, 2021 4:58 pm


Afghans fleeing Afghanistan after takeover of Kabul by millitants

Afghans fleeing Afghanistan after takeover of Kabul by Taliban militants

Interior Ministry spokesperson, reported that 90 Afghans,  previously accommodated at the U.S. Military Base in Ramstein  Rhineland-Palatinate,  had applied for asylum in Germany.

Ministry spokesperson,  Steve Alter,  said to support the large-scale evacuation mission from Afghanistan, the U.S. had set up several international hubs.

He said some of the hubs were at Ramstein Air Base,  which was to temporarily house Afghan refugees before resettling them long-term.

U.S. Secretary of State,  Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas,  are expected to visit the facility on Wednesday.

According to the interior ministry, a total of 34,103 people from Afghanistan,  arrived in Ramstein by Monday, and about 20,943 have already flown on further to the U.S.

Alter said “compared to the total number of people who arrived at Ramstein, the number of asylum applications is manageable.” (dpa/NAN)

