Police shoot cult leader, ‘Big Daddy,’ gang member dead in Rivers

Monday, September 6, 2021 9:03 am


CP Eboka Friday, Commissioner of Police Rivers State

Okafor Ofiebor/Rivers

A notorious cult gang leader,  one Goodluck Ezekwu, popularly known as ‘Big Daddy’ said to be terrorising Ibaa Community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State and one Ebere Amesi, his gang member have been killed in a gun battle with the police in Rivers.

Ezekwu and members of his gang had on 25 of August allegedly killed his arch rival, Amobi Oguzo and his biological son.

Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer Mr Nnamdi Omoni in a statement said in the course of Investigation, the suspect was arrested in Imo State and taken into custody.

According to the statement upon interrogation, Ezekwu  made useful confessions and led the Police Team to Ibaa Community, where one Ebere Amesi and other members of the gang were hibernating.

Mr Omoni revealed that on sighting the Police, the said Ebere Amesi and his gang engaged the Police in a fierce gun battle and in the exchange of fire, both Goodluck Ezekwu and Ebere Amesi were caught in the cross fire, where they sustained fatal gunshot wounds.

The suspects were taken to the hospital and confirmed dead by the Doctors.

Meanwhile,  their corpses have been deposited in the mortuary, while efforts have been intensified to ensure the arrest of the fleeing gang members and recover their operational weapons.

Mr Omoni also said that the commissioner of Police, Mr Eboka Friday  condemned the attack on the Police and directed the Commanders of the Tactical Units to beef up security in Ibaa Community and its environs, while calling on the youths to shun Cultism .

