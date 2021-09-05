Anambra governorship: APC candidate escapes gunshot

By Richard Elesho

The All Progressives Congress, APC and indeed the nation was saved from mourning on Friday, when the party’s candidate in the forthcoming Anambra State Governorship election, Senator Andy Ubah, narrowly escaped being hit by bullet.

The incident happened during a campaign rally at Ekwuoloba Township Stadium in Agwuata Local Government Area, LGA of the State.

The bullet was released close to Uba, by a policeman at the rally.

A rattled Uba who was said to be only a foot away from the erring officer, asked in utter amazement: “My friend, what is it?”, “What is it?”

News Express reports that the APC candidate said he was in the governorship race to liberate the state from years of underdevelopment.

His words: “The day I was handed over the APC flag at the villa by President Mphammadu Buhari was the day Anambra State was liberated.

“My first assignment would be the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway. It is impassable. Work will begin on this road soonest. That is the essence of our parry being at the center.”

He urged members of the party to work closely together to ensure the party clinch victory come November 6.

Meanwhile, a bystander said the incident may have been a mistake of accidental discharge.

He words: “I think it was an accidental discharge. There was no threat whatsoever to warrant that shot. We thank God for his protection, this would have been a disaster.”

But a TV cameraman close to the police officer said the officer may have acted under the influence of alcohol.

Information has it that a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police who was at the event had taken up the matter with a view to ensuring proper disciplinary measures were meted out to the erring officer.

Efforts to get a reaction from the state police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Tochukwu Ikenga failed as his phone was not reachable.

On his part, the state Commissioner of Police, Chris Owolabi, said he was awaiting official report on the matter.