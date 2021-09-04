We’re working hard to win Anambra governorship poll – APC chieftain

We’re working hard to win Anambra governorship poll – APC chieftain

Saturday, September 4, 2021 1:57 pm


APC logo

APC logo

By Ikenna Osuoha

Chief Elvis Agukwe, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Commissioner in Imo has said the party is working very hard to win the Nov. 6, Anambra gubernatorial election.

Agukwe said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Saturday.

He expressed confidence in the capability of the party to achieve victory in the election with the degree of hard work and campaign.

The APC chieftain who lauded the effort of the party in votes advocacy, said that Gov. Hope Uzodimma’s political experience was being employed as the chairman of the APC campaign council.

“APC is working very hard and realistic too. No two elections are the same. Bringing people of divergent views together is very important.

“The chairman of the campaign Council is highly experienced and realistic. With God on their side and coupled with the level of work that they have done, victory is assured,” he said.

Agukwe described Anambra election as complex, with myriad of challenges and affirmed that APC was approaching the elections with caution.

According to him, APC campaign council is realistic, I am confident that if the members continue digging deeper, they will be victorious.

Agukwe emphasised the imperatives of consolidating on the gains of the country’s democratisation process.

He said that the democratisation process was a work in progress which required a collective effort of all to attain the peak.

“Democratisation is a complex exercise. Nigeria is doing its best with challenges here and there. Like somebody said, we have to be patient.

“Even America has not got it right. Nobody can solve Nigerias numerous problems at a go.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Anambra gubernatorial elections would be conducted with APC’s Andy Uba, APGA’s Charles Soludo, PDP’s Val Ozoigbo and YPP’s Ifeanyi Ubah as the major contenders.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    50 mins ago

    Fayemi, Afe Babalola make case for more united Nigeria
    Governor Nasir El- Rufai voting in the Saturday Kaduna LG poll 2 hours ago

    Gov. El-Rufai speaks on Kaduna LG poll
    PDP Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus: High Court of Rivers sack him from office 2 hours ago

    Secondus: I’m not working against Southern Nigeria
    Dr. Saratu Binta Dikko-Audu, chairman of KADSIECOM, at an event to present the upgraded electronic voting machines for the 2021 local government elections. 3 hours ago

    Kaduna LG poll: Faulty voting machines mars polls amid low turn out
    Olajide, the younger brother of Omoyele Sowore: shot dead in Edo 3 hours ago

    Police: Gunmen who killed Sowore’s brother also abducted 5 persons
    Ngige: Minister of labour 4 hours ago

    Why Nigeria can’t achieve UN’s recommended 1 doctor to 600 patients – Ngige
    South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa 4 hours ago

    Xenophobic attacks: Many Nigerians in S/Africa now suffering – Association
    Lai Mohammed: Laments increasing publication of fake news against Nigerian government officials 5 hours ago

    Nigerian Govt raises alarm over use of “deep” fake news to attack its officials