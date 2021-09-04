Retired Police officer, one other nabbed with hemp worth N9.5m in Plateau

Retired Police officer, one other nabbed with hemp worth N9.5m in Plateau

Saturday, September 4, 2021 11:24 pm


Patrick Kalu, 60, a retired Police Sergeant, and Friday Kalu, 40, arrested for being in possession of bags of Indian hemp

Patrick Kalu, 60, a retired Police Sergeant, and Friday Kalu, 40, arrested for being in possession of bags of Indian hemp

By Polycarp Auta
Troops of the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), maintaining peace in Plateau and parts of Kaduna and Bauchi states, have arrested one Patrick Kalu, 60, a retired police officer and Mr Friday Kalu, 40, with cannabis sativa worth N9.5 million, according to the Media Officer of the taskforce, Maj. Ishaku Takwa.
In a statement he issued on Saturday in Jos, Takwa added that the suspects were arrested along Manchok – Vom road on Saturday.
“This afternoon, our troops arrested two suspected drug dealers and recovered 320 blocks of Indian hemp worth N9.5 million concealed in a Toyota Camry car with registration number Abuja ABC 214 HV.
“The suspects Patrick Kalu, a retired police officer and Mr Friday Kalu were nabbed by the troops during a stop and search operation on Manchok-Vom road.
“They told our personnel that they were contracted to convey the illicit substance from Ondo state to Yola in Adamawa State
“Other items recovered from the suspects included; a police identity card, two Nokia phones and two wallets, one containing N16,100 and the other N2,900, 40,” he said.
Takwa said that the suspects and items recovered had been handed over to the Plateau command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation.
The media officer further said that the Commander of task force, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, had commended the troops for the arrest, while assuring that the military would not rest on its oars, until criminals and their collaborators were wiped of the state.
Takwa said Ali also urged law abiding citizens to continue to support the security agencies with credible information on criminal activities for their prompt response.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    APC logo 54 mins ago

    APC will govern Oyo come 2023 – Chieftain
    Federal-University-Oye-Ekiti: Disowns viral school fees 1 hour ago

    FUOYE speaks on school fees’ schedule circulating on social media
    IGP Alkali Baba: 3 hours ago

    Police ASP arrested for allegedly killing suspect
    Kaduna Electronic Voting Machines: 41 snatched during LG election on Saturday 4 hours ago

    LG polls: Hoodlums snatch 41 EVMs in Kaduna
    Governor Nasir El- Rufai voting in the Saturday Kaduna LG poll 4 hours ago

    Kaduna LG poll: El-Rufai loses polling unit to PDP
    Failed section of Kabba-Omuo Ekiti Federal highway at Ikoyi, Iyara LGA of Kogi. 4 hours ago

    FRSC issues traffic alert to southwest travellers
    Lagos APC: Group conduct parallel APC primary 4 hours ago

    APC group holds parallel LG congress in Lagos
    Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State: says Buhari will visit Buhari on Thursday 5 hours ago

    Buhari to commission projects in Imo on Thursday