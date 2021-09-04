Retired Police officer, one other nabbed with hemp worth N9.5m in Plateau

By Polycarp Auta

Troops of the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), maintaining peace in Plateau and parts of Kaduna and Bauchi states, have arrested one Patrick Kalu, 60, a retired police officer and Mr Friday Kalu, 40, with cannabis sativa worth N9.5 million, according to the Media Officer of the taskforce, Maj. Ishaku Takwa.

In a statement he issued on Saturday in Jos, Takwa added that the suspects were arrested along Manchok – Vom road on Saturday.

“This afternoon, our troops arrested two suspected drug dealers and recovered 320 blocks of Indian hemp worth N9.5 million concealed in a Toyota Camry car with registration number Abuja ABC 214 HV.

“The suspects Patrick Kalu, a retired police officer and Mr Friday Kalu were nabbed by the troops during a stop and search operation on Manchok-Vom road.

“They told our personnel that they were contracted to convey the illicit substance from Ondo state to Yola in Adamawa State

“Other items recovered from the suspects included; a police identity card, two Nokia phones and two wallets, one containing N16,100 and the other N2,900, 40,” he said.

Takwa said that the suspects and items recovered had been handed over to the Plateau command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation.

The media officer further said that the Commander of task force, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, had commended the troops for the arrest, while assuring that the military would not rest on its oars, until criminals and their collaborators were wiped of the state.

Takwa said Ali also urged law abiding citizens to continue to support the security agencies with credible information on criminal activities for their prompt response.