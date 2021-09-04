Obaseki, Keyamo react to murder of Sowore’s brother in Edo

Saturday, September 4, 2021 5:55 pm


Olajide, the younger brother of Omoyele Sowore: shot dead in Edo

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has commiserated with Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters, over the death of his brother, Olajide Sowore.

The Minister of State (Labour and Employment), Festus Keyamo, also condoled with the human right activist.

Olajide Sowore, a student of Pharmacy at the Igbinedion University, Okada, was reported to have been killed by gunmen on Saturday.

Governor Obaseki in a statement on Saturday, assured that the state government will work with relevant security agencies to investigate the unfortunate incident.

He added that efforts will be intensified to bring the culprits to book.

“I commiserate with the Sowore family and the Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, over the death of his brother, Olajide Sowore.

“The news of Olajide’s death is heartbreaking and we will make all efforts to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to justice.

“On behalf of the people and Government of Edo State, I condole with the Sowore family and pray that God will grant all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” the Governor wrote.

On his part, Mr. Festus Keyamo, in a letter to Omoyele Sowore, expressed deep sadness oblver what he described as senseless killing of the deceased.

He noted that it is quite sad and regrettable that such a young man would be cut down in his prime by criminal elements.

He wrote: “Myself and other compatriots would be pressurising the law-enforcement agents to track down these killers without delay and bring them to justice. This, and many others around the country, must be checkmated with all arsenals at our disposal.

“I urge you to take heart and remain committed to helping the nation find a lasting solution to some of these numerous challenges.”

Meanwhile, Edo State Police Command has confirmed that five persons yet to hlbe identified were kidnapped by the gunmen who killed Felix Olajide Sowore.

The Command image maker, SP Kontongs Bello, disclosed this in a statement posted on its WhatsApp platform.

Kontongs who said the incident occured at about 6.45 am at Isuwa Junction, said search and rescue operation for the Kidnap victims is ongoing.

