FRSC issues traffic alert to southwest travellers

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has alerted motorists traveling to and from the South-West through Kabba-Omuo Ekiti Federal highway of a failed section of the road at Ikoyi, Iyara LGA of Kogi.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Kazeem said that the development had inhibited free flow of traffic at the affected portion of the road.

“In view of the foregoing, motorists, travelers, and the general public are hereby advised to use Kabba/Asaya/Ogidi/Ikare as alternative route to or from South West.

“The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing is already activating appropriate action to ameliorate the situation.

“FRSC solicits maximum cooperation of the motoring public on this development. The Corps will also continue to update the public periodically on further developments,” he said.

Kazeem disclosed that FRSC operatives were on ground controlling traffic at the affected section of the road. (NAN)