Buhari to Boss Mustapha: My respect, admiration for you now stronger

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has said his respect and admiration for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha has grown ever stronger and deeper because of the passion and energy with which he does his job.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesman said Buhari made this known in a statement on the occasion of Mustapha’s 65th birthday anniversary on Friday in Abuja.

The President has described Mustapha as a dedicated public servant, saying that the nation’s COVID-19 management under him is worthy of praise.

The president explained that “since his appointment as SGF, my respect and admiration for Mustapha has grown ever stronger and deeper because of the passion and energy with which he does his job.

“Mr Mustapha is a remarkably competent person who enjoys the confidence and support of his colleagues.”

Buhari commended the SGF for “playing a big part in the nation’s unparalleled success in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

He urged “other public servants to borrow a leaf from Boss Mustapha who does his job with passion and amazing talent for details.” (NAN)