Three Nasarawa lawmakers escaped assassination by gunmen

By Awayi Kuje

A member of Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Mr Samuel Tsebe on Wednesday narrated how he and two of his colleagues escaped assassination along Akwanga -Lafia road.

Tsebe who is representing Akwanga South state constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) told journalists that in Akwanga that he was shot at while driving to Lafia from Akwanga in a row with his two other colleagues; Mr David Maiyaki (APC-Karu/Gitata) and Mr Peter Akwe (PDP- Obi 1).

It was gathered that Akwe was leading ahead in his car followed by Maiyaki, while Tsebe was trailing behind in his own car too when the assassins fired the bullet. “When we are approaching Wowyen village along Akwanga-Lafia road; that is between the Police Mobile Training College at Ende Hills, and the village towards the bridge. “I heard gun shoot at the driver’s side of my car in which I was the one driving. The bullet broke down the glasses of my car. “The shoot was targeted at the driver in which I was the one driving, so this gave me suspicion that someone was monitoring my movement and knew that I was the one driving. “It is more of assassination attempt. I have informed the police on the assassination attempt,” he said. Tsebe expressed gratitude to God for saving their lives and appealed to security agencies to fish out the criminals.

The Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) of the command, Mr Ramhan Nansel, told NAN that the lawmaker reported the incident to the new Commissioner of Police, Mr Adesina Soyemi.

According to the PPRO, Tsebe had reported that he was attacked along Akwanga-Lafia road at about 10 a.m on Wednesday.

Nansel said that the commissioner of police deployed the anti-kidnapping unit to immediately comb the area and one suspect was arrested.