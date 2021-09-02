Rampaging gunmen kill 8 in Kogi community

Richard Elesho

At least, eight persons were believed to have been killed on Tuesday night through the early hours of Wednesday, by a gang of rampaging gunmen in Bagana district of Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The gunmen reportedly started the attack in a supermarket store located in the central area of the community. They killed the sale attendant and three others in the store.

It was gathered that terrified locals started running helter skelter to avoid being hit by the sporadic gunshots, which reigned through out the night. Four other victims were said to have died from stray bullets and many others sustained injuries.

The gunmen escaped without any trace forcing the people to remain in fear, of future assaults.

A source traced the invasion to the nearly one 10-year-old conflict among three dominant groups in the area. The conflict had resulted in communal clash which claimed scores of lives and property in 2014.

The source said the crises which started between the Agatu militias and Fulani herders from Benue state has led to many people fleeing from communities in the area.

According to him, about five months ago, the same shop which belonged to Musa Salifu one of the sons of an embattled Onu Otutubatu Alhaji Salifu Anyebe was attacked in which he sustained gunshots wounds.

Spokesman for Kogi State Police Command, William Aya confirmed the violation of peace, but he said normalcy has been restored in the area. He added that police has begun a manhunt for the perpetrators of the violence.

Bagana is a riverine community with a population of about ten thousand inhabitants. It was a major trade centre with John Holt shop, in the times of yore. The Olusegun Obasanjo administration began the construction of a bridge on the River Benue from Bagana to Kuto, in Nasarawa State. Work has since stopped on the bridge.