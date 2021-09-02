Rampaging gunmen kill 8 in Kogi community

Rampaging gunmen kill 8 in Kogi community

Thursday, September 2, 2021 9:31 am


File photo of typical gunmen in Nigeria:

File photo of typical gunmen in Nigeria:

Richard Elesho

At least, eight persons were believed to have been killed on Tuesday night through the early hours of Wednesday, by a gang of rampaging gunmen in Bagana district of Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The gunmen reportedly started the attack in a supermarket store located in the central area of the community. They killed the sale attendant and three others in the store.

It was gathered that terrified locals started running helter skelter to avoid being hit by the sporadic gunshots, which reigned through out the night. Four other victims were said to have died from stray bullets and many others sustained injuries.

The gunmen escaped without any trace forcing the people to remain in fear, of future assaults.

A source traced the invasion to the nearly one 10-year-old conflict among three dominant groups in the area. The conflict had resulted in communal clash which claimed scores of lives and property in 2014.

The source said the crises which started between the Agatu militias and Fulani herders from Benue state has led to many people fleeing from communities in the area.

According to him, about five months ago, the same shop which belonged to Musa Salifu one of the sons of an embattled Onu Otutubatu Alhaji Salifu Anyebe was attacked in which he sustained gunshots wounds.

Spokesman for Kogi State Police Command, William Aya confirmed the violation of peace, but he said normalcy has been restored in the area. He added that police has begun a manhunt for the perpetrators of the violence.

Bagana is a riverine community with a population of about ten thousand inhabitants. It was a major trade centre with John Holt shop, in the times of yore. The Olusegun Obasanjo administration began the construction of a bridge on the River Benue from Bagana to Kuto, in Nasarawa State. Work has since stopped on the bridge.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Nigerian troops: 18 mins ago

    Troops kill 6 ISWAP terrorists, recover equipment in Borno
    President Buhari: APC group say he has recovered nearly a trillion naira since he assumed office 48 mins ago

    Buhari recovered about N1 trillion stolen funds, assets since 2015 – APC Group
    Police: 1 hour ago

    Police arrest 8 suspects for beating alleged cattle rustler to death in Jigawa
    Electricity supply cables: Actionaid urges NERC to stop planned hike in electricity tariff 1 hour ago

    Increase in electricity tariff will push more Nigerians into poverty – ActionAid Nigeria warns
    Doctors suspend strike in Ondo 2 hours ago

    Ondo doctors suspend strike
    Mr Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor 2 hours ago

    CBN denies non remittance of 80 % surpluses
    Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman: dismisses suspension by his ward in Rivers 3 hours ago

    PDP crisis: Secondus speaks on his suspension by ward executive
    Patients undergoing treatment at Covid -19 ward in Nigeria: 3 hours ago

    Nigeria records 11 more COVID-19 deaths