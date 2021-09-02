IPOB has amassed stockpile of weapons, bombs – Nigerian Govt

IPOB has amassed stockpile of weapons, bombs – Nigerian Govt

Thursday, September 2, 2021 7:58 am


President Buhari:

President Buhari:ri

 

Nigerian government has accused Igbo separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB of of stockpiling substantial amount of weapons and bombs in its attacks against security personnel and facilities across the country.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity made the claim in a statement he issued in reaction to Amnesty International’s recent report on human rights situation in Nigeria.

Amnesty International had in the report accused the Nigerian security operatives of harassing government’s critics and unfairly killing and arresting members of IPOB.

But in its reaction on Wednesday, the Nigerian government accused Amnesty International of taking  side with terrorists, before the liberty of those they injure, displace and murder’’ while rejecting the accusation.

In the statement by Shehu, the government insisted that it will continue to fight terrorism with all the means at its disposal, no matter the criticism it faces for doing so.

“Amnesty International’s latest salvo at Nigeria is but more of the same.

“Again, they have decided to side with terrorists, before the liberty of those they injure, displace and murder.

“Speaking the language of universal human rights, Amnesty International deploys it only in defence – even outright promotion – of those that violently oppose the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“Parroting the line of Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB, a proscribed terror organisation, they work to legitimise its cause to Western audiences.

“This puts them in bad company. Controversial American lobbyists are paid hundreds of thousands of dollars annually to do the same, laundering IPOB’s reputation in Washington DC.

“IPOB murder Nigerian citizens. They kill police officers and military personnel and set government property on fire.

“Now, they have amassed a substantial stockpile of weapons and bombs across the country. Were this group in a western country, you would not expect to hear Amnesty’s full-throated defence of their actions.

“Instead, there would be silence or mealy-mouthed justification of western governments’ action to check the spread of ‘terrorism’, the statement read in part.

The presidential aide also accused Amnesty International of playing local politics in Nigeria.

He said: “Despite Amnesty’s self-proclaimed mandate to impartially transcend borders, unfortunately in Nigeria they play only domestic politics.

“The international NGO is being used as cover for the organisation’s local leaders to pursue their self-interests. Regrettably, this is not uncommon in Africa.

“There is nothing wrong with an activist stance; there are claims of neutrality, when all facts point to the opposite.”

According to him, Amnesty International has no legal right to exist in Nigeria, saying it must open a formal investigation into the personnel that occupy their Nigerian offices.

“They should reject the outrageously tendentious misinformation they receive and bring some semblance of due diligence to the sources they base their claims on. Currently, we see none.

“The Nigerian government will fight terrorism with all the means at its disposal.

“We will ignore Amnesty’s rantings. Especially when it comes from an organisation that does not hold itself to the same standards it demands of others,’’ he stated.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Nigerian troops: 15 mins ago

    Troops kill 6 ISWAP terrorists, recover equipment in Borno
    President Buhari: APC group say he has recovered nearly a trillion naira since he assumed office 45 mins ago

    Buhari recovered about N1 trillion stolen funds, assets since 2015 – APC Group
    Police: 1 hour ago

    Police arrest 8 suspects for beating alleged cattle rustler to death in Jigawa
    Electricity supply cables: Actionaid urges NERC to stop planned hike in electricity tariff 1 hour ago

    Increase in electricity tariff will push more Nigerians into poverty – ActionAid Nigeria warns
    Doctors suspend strike in Ondo 2 hours ago

    Ondo doctors suspend strike
    Mr Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor 2 hours ago

    CBN denies non remittance of 80 % surpluses
    Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman: dismisses suspension by his ward in Rivers 3 hours ago

    PDP crisis: Secondus speaks on his suspension by ward executive
    Patients undergoing treatment at Covid -19 ward in Nigeria: 3 hours ago

    Nigeria records 11 more COVID-19 deaths