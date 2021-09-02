EFCC nabs 10 for forex scam in Kano

Ten fraudsters who specialized in using forged travel documents to procure foreign exchange from commercial banks in Kano have been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Kano.

Wilson Uwujaren, the head of media and publicity, EFCC said in a statement on Thursday that the suspects were arrested following intelligence which indicated that a syndicate of fraudsters was perpetrating the crime around Fagge and Gwammaja areas of Kano State.

He added that the suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.