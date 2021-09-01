Secondus suspended by his PDP ward executive in Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor /Port Harcourt

The problems of the embattled National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus, worsened on Wednesday with his suspension members of the party in his Ward 5 Andoni local government area of Rivers State

Chairman of the PDP in Ward 5, Christopher George, announced the suspension during an extra ordinary meeting of the Ward 5 PDP members on Tuesday​ in Ikuru town in Andoni local government area of Rivers State.

He said the PDP national Chairman Uche Secondus was suspended for causing disaffection in the party​

Also, seven members of the PDP in the ward were also suspended alongside the PDP national chairman and a Disciplinary Committee set up to look into alleged offences

Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee in Ward 5 Ikuru town, Imie Benson, on his part said the suspension of Uche Secondus can only be lifted by the Ward Executive.​

According to Imie Benson,”You can quote me anywhere. Until further notice and until you hear from us,our brother Uche Secondus remains suspended. I reaffirm suspension”.