Secondus suspended by his PDP ward executive in Rivers

Secondus suspended by his PDP ward executive in Rivers

Wednesday, September 1, 2021 10:15 pm


Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman: suspended by his ward in Rivers

Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman: suspended by his ward in Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor /Port Harcourt
The problems of the embattled National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus, worsened on Wednesday with his suspension members of the party in his Ward 5 Andoni local government area of Rivers State
Chairman of the PDP in Ward 5, Christopher George, announced the suspension during an extra ordinary meeting of the Ward 5  PDP members on  Tuesday​ in Ikuru town in Andoni local government area of Rivers State.
He said the PDP national Chairman Uche Secondus was suspended for causing disaffection in the party​
Also, seven members of the PDP in the ward were also suspended alongside the PDP national chairman and a Disciplinary Committee set up to look into alleged offences
Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee in Ward 5 Ikuru town, Imie Benson, on his part said the suspension of Uche Secondus can only be lifted by the Ward Executive.​
According to Imie Benson,”You can quote me anywhere. Until further notice and until you hear from us,our brother Uche Secondus remains suspended. I reaffirm suspension”.
Scores of  Men and  Women  bearing various placards insisted that their son must leave the party and also supported the move by the Rivers State leadership of the PDP to suspend Secondus all together from the party.
 The members of Ward 5 PDP express their unflinching support for Governor Nyesom Wike and to stand by whatever decision the PDP in the state takes on the Secondus matter.
Recall that on Monday August 30th 2021 Stakeholders and leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party from Andoni Local Government Area paid a solidarity visit to the state chairman of the party, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, to register their loyalty to the party and declare their support for the suspension of their kinsman and national chairman the party, Prince Uche Secondus

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Gunmen: 3 hours ago

    Three Nasarawa lawmakers escaped assassination by gunmen
    File: Gunmen: abduct students again in Zamfara 3 hours ago

    Police: Gunmen abduct 73 students in Zamfara Governor’s hometown
    Nigeria Police: Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers shoot police DPO in Edo 4 hours ago

    Police DPO shot by gunmen battling for life in Edo
    4 hours ago

    20th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting concludes
    Governor Godwin Obaseki 4 hours ago

    Obaseki: Edo govt’s decision on COVID-19 vaccination stands
    President Muhammadu Buhari at Federal Executive Council meeting where he announced the sack of two ministers on Wednesday 11 hours ago

    Buhari: Why I sacked ministers
    12 hours ago

    “We Don’t Want Any Child in Nigeria Denied Basic Education” – Osinbajo
    12 hours ago

    MMA2 driver turns in bag containing money, jewelry, others worth millions of naira