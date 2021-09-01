Secondus suspended by his PDP ward executive in Rivers

The problems of the embattled National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus, worsened on Wednesday with his suspension members of the party in his Ward 5 Andoni local government area of Rivers State
Chairman of the PDP in Ward 5, Christopher George, announced the suspension during an extra ordinary meeting of the Ward 5 PDP members on Tuesday in Ikuru town in Andoni local government area of Rivers State.
He said the PDP national Chairman Uche Secondus was suspended for causing disaffection in the party
Also, seven members of the PDP in the ward were also suspended alongside the PDP national chairman and a Disciplinary Committee set up to look into alleged offences
Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee in Ward 5 Ikuru town, Imie Benson, on his part said the suspension of Uche Secondus can only be lifted by the Ward Executive.
According to Imie Benson,”You can quote me anywhere. Until further notice and until you hear from us,our brother Uche Secondus remains suspended. I reaffirm suspension”.
Recall that on Monday August 30th 2021 Stakeholders and leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party from Andoni Local Government Area paid a solidarity visit to the state chairman of the party, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, to register their loyalty to the party and declare their support for the suspension of their kinsman and national chairman the party, Prince Uche Secondus
What do you think?