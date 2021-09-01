NUC grants full accreditation to Edo University, Uzairue’s law programme

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The Edo State University, Uzairue, has recorded another landmark achievement with the granting of full accreditation to its Law programme by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

This remarkable feat tallies with the University’s consistent efforts to build a robust and qualitative educational foundation.

The approval followed a thorough review of the report of an accreditation visit of the NUC to the University in March and April, 2021.

Till date, all programmes presented for accreditation by University have been approved by the NUC and earned accreditation status with a minimum score of 78% to date.

Programmes that are professional in nature such as Medicine, Nursing, Medical Laboratory Science, Engineering, Law and Accounting have approvals and earned full accreditation status from the professional regulatory bodies.

The University’s Faculty of Law, which is one of its flagship programmes, has put it in the spotlight for its outstanding performance and contributions to the development of legal education, with its use of modern legal software, robust law library, legal clinic, standard and functional moot court and students-industry engagement, to prepare them for the task ahead.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor, disclosed that the University’s law students, especially the first set, who are now in 400 level are in high spirit, as they await the realisation of their dreams in the shortest possible time.

He noted that the euphoria of no strikes, no interruptions of academic calendar policy of the University and the timely completion of academic programmes is in fulfillment of its Management’s promise to adhere to its academic calander.

According to the VC, as part of the University’s obligation and responsibility to graduating students as at when due, lectures and examinations were during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 through CANVAS LMS.

Aluyor further explained that it enables a non-disruption in the academic calendar and smooth take-off of the 2020/2021 academic session, which is gradually coming to an end with the commencement of examinations across faculties on the 26th of August, 2021.