Negative propaganda: DSS raises alarm

By Monday Ijeh

The Department of State Services (DSS) has raised alarm over what it described as plans by some groups and individuals to undertake a negative media campaign against the Service.

The Public Relations Officer of the Service, Dr Peter Afunanya, said in a statement on Tuesday, in Abuja that the plan would involve the use fake news, propaganda and malicious narratives through sponsored articles, among others, to undermine the organisation.

He added that the Service had steadily monitored these activities, their perpetrators and therefore wished to inform the public to disregard the emerging trends and patterns.