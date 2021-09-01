Negative propaganda: DSS raises alarm

Negative propaganda: DSS raises alarm

Wednesday, September 1, 2021 12:11 am


DSS

DSS Operatives

By Monday Ijeh
The  Department of State Services (DSS) has raised alarm over what it described as plans by some groups and individuals to undertake a negative media campaign against the Service.
The Public Relations Officer of the Service, Dr Peter Afunanya, said in a statement on Tuesday, in Abuja that the plan would involve the use fake news, propaganda and malicious narratives through sponsored articles, among others, to undermine the organisation.
He added that the Service had steadily monitored these activities, their perpetrators and therefore wished to inform the public to disregard the emerging trends and patterns.
The DSS spokesman pledged the commitment of the service to discharge its mandate without being distracted or silenced, while calling on those engaging in deliberate efforts to run the DSS down, to desist from the act or be ready to face the full wrath of the law.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    “We Don’t Want Any Child in Nigeria Denied Basic Education” – Osinbajo
    39 mins ago

    MMA2 driver turns in bag containing money, jewelry, others worth millions of naira
    President Muhammadu Buhari: sacks two ministers 43 mins ago

    Buhari sacks 2 ministers
    2 hours ago

    Anambra’s Oil-bearing Status:  A Good Fight
    4 hours ago

    LASTMA impounds 3,850 vehicles in 3 months
    Local vigilantes in Nigeria: kill two kidnappers in Adamawa 5 hours ago

    Vigilantes gun down kidnappers trying to collect ransom in Adamawa
    Court orders remand of three kidnapping suspects in Edo 5 hours ago

    Three suspected kidnappers remanded in Edo
    Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC: appointed Assistant Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) in charge of Health Emergency Intelligence. 6 hours ago

    NCDC boss, Ihekweazu appointed Assistant DG of WHO