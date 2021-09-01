LASTMA impounds 3,850 vehicles in 3 months

By Aisha Cole

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said it impounded 3,850 vehicles between May and July this year.

LASTMA Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Mr Olumide Filade, made the disclosure in a statement he issued on Tuesday in Lagos.

Filade said that the authority impounded a total of 580 privately-owned vehicles and 367 commercial vehicles in May.

“The apprehended vehicles between May and July totalled 3,850, while 130 drivers were referred to the Lagos State Drivers Institute (LASDRI) for recertification during the period under review.

“LASTMA also apprehended a total of 745 private vehicles and 527 commercial vehicles in June.

“A total of 955 private vehicles and 676 commercial vehicles were apprehended in July,”Filade said.

He, however, said that the authority would not relent in its effort in ensuring a hitch-free traffic flow on Lagos roads.