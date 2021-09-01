CBN appoints 8 new directors

Wednesday, September 1, 2021 9:25 am


CBN head office in Abuja

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the appointment of new directors as the heads of its various departments.

In the announcement announced on Wednesday, the apex bank announced Mr. Osita Nwanisobi as its Director, Corporate Communications Department, with effect from August 25, 2021.

The appointment of Nwanisobi  who had acted in acting capacity since October 2020, when his predecessor, Isaac Okorafor retired from service.

Also appointed Directors are Mrs. Elizabeth Omolara Fasoranti, who steps in as the Director, Branch Operations; Dr. Abdulkadir Abdullahi Jibril as Director, Medical Services and Mrs. Rashidat Jumoke Monguno, who now directs affairs in the Consumer Protection Department (CPD).

Other appointments include those of Mrs. Amina Habib, who is now the Director, Human Resources Department; Dr. Blaise Ijebor, Director, Risk Management; Mr. Chibuzo Anthony Efobi, Director, Financial Policy and Regulation and Mr. Benjamin Nnadi, who assumes the position of Director, Reserve Management.

All the appointments are with effect from August 25, 2021.

 

 

 

