Lokoja-Kabba federal highway collapses

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The busy Lokoja-Kabba federal highway has collapsed at a point between Zariagi and Obajana, home of the Dangote Cement factory.

The Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC confirmed this in a statement signed Bisi Kazeem, it’s Assistant Corps Marshal, Corps Public Education Officer in Abuja on Tuesday.

The statement assured that relevant authorities have mobilized for repair work on the failed portion, it however advised road users to take alternate routes to their destinations to avoid traffic build up on the road, noting that the repair may take some hours.

The statement reads: “Members of the motoring public and general commuters travelling from or to Southwest, through Lokoja-Kabba- Federal Highway are hereby notified of the caving in of a section of the road between Zariagi and Obajana cement factory.

“This development has led to an obstruction of free flow of traffic . As all the concerned authorities are making frantic efforts to carry out emergency repairs to restore normal flow of traffic, the emergency work may take some hours to complete.

“In view of the foregoing, motorists, travelers, and the general public are hereby advised to use Lokoja-Okene-Kabba, or Lokoja-Okene-Ogorimangogo as alternative routes to or fro Southwest.

“The Federal Road Safety Corps solicits maximum cooperation of the motoring public on this development. The Corps will also continue to update the public periodically on further developments on the ameliorative work going on at the failed portion of the road.