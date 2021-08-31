Court stops Obaseki from making COVID-19 vaccination compulsory in Edo

Tuesday, August 31, 2021 8:57 pm


Gov. Obaseki of Edo State

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin
Justice Adamu Turaki Mohammed of the Federal High Court, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has granted an ex parte order restraining the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, and the Edo State Government from mandating residents of the state to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The judge gave the order in a case instituted by Charles Osaretin, through his counsel, Echezona Etiaba (SAN), against the Governor Obaseki and five others.
Etiaba urged the court to direct parties to maintain status quo pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.
Etiaba further prayed the court to grant the leave to serve the respondents through substituted means by publishing the court processes in a Nigerian national daily newspaper.
Ruling on the motion, Justice Mohammed granted the ex parte orders and adjourned the case till the 10 September, 2021, for hearing of the substantive motion.
Recall that following the upsurge in cases of Coronavirus in the State, Governor Obaseki had announced that the state government will from 2nd week of September, enforce restriction of residents who do not show their COVID-19 vaccination certificate, into public places, including banks, worship centres and others.

