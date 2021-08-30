Police begin investigation of Pilot Na-Allah’s murder

Monday, August 30, 2021 9:01 am


Murdered: Pilot Abdulkarim Na’Allah, son of Senator Bala ibn Na’Allah

By Mohammed Tijjani

The Commissioner of Police (CP),  Kaduna State Command, Mr Mudasiru Abdullahi, has ordered a full scale investigation into the assassination of a Nigerian Pilot, Mr Abdulkarim Ibn Na-Allah.

Abdullahi gave the order late Sunday in Kaduna in a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige.

“I have directed that a full scale investigation be carried out with a view to unraveling the identities of the culprits and bringing them to book,“ the CP was quoted as saying in the statement.

Son of Kebbi Sen. Bala Ibn Na-Allah, the 36-year-old aircraft captain was allegedly murdered in his Kaduna residence on Aug. 29.

“The report has it that the assassins forcefully gained access into the residence of the pilot at Umar Gwandu Road, Malali, Kaduna during the night hours, choked him to dead in cold blood and made away with his Lexus SUV to an unknown destination,“ the CP said in the statement.

The police command called on the public to assist with useful information that might assist in its investigation into the murder.

