Exparte Orders: CJN summons 6 Chief Judges

Monday, August 30, 2021 5:01 pm


CJN Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed,

Justice Tanko Muhammad, Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, has summoned six state Chief Judges in relation to the spate of conflicting orders emanating from their courts over the Anambra governorship election and the ongoing crisis of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.
The CJN summoned them over issuance of conflicting orders on the Peoples’ Democratic Party’s (PDP) Chairmanship tussle in the last one month.
Mohammad who is also the Chairman of the National Judicial Council NJC issued the summons on Monday.
The summoned Chief Judges are those of Jigawa, Rivers, Kebbi, Cross River, Anambra, and Imo.
The summons read in part “My attention has been drawn to media reports of some courts of coordinate jurisdiction were granting conflicting Exparte Orders on the same subject matter.
“It has become expedient for me to invite you for a detailed briefing on the development.
“This is even more compelling having regard to earlier NJC warning to judicial officers on the need to be circumspect in granting Exparte applications”.

