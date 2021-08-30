CBN announces Bitt Inc. as Tech. Partner for its eNaira

By Lydia Ngwakwe

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has announced the formal engagement of the global Fintech Company, Bitt Inc., as the Technical Partner for its digital currency, eNaira.

Mr Osita Nwanisobi, Director, Corporate Communications of the Bank, made this known in a statement on Monday in Lagos, but this development was disclosed in Abuja by the Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele.

Emefiele said the apex bank’s selection of Bitt Inc. from among highly-competitive bidders is hinged on the company’s technological competence, efficiency, platform security, interoperability and implementation experience.

“In choosing Bitt Inc, the CBN relied on the company’s tested and proven digital currency experience, which is already in circulation in several Eastern Caribbean Countries.

“Bitt Inc. was key to the development and successful launch of the central bank’s digital currency (CBDC), pilot of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), in April 2021,” he said.

Emefiele listed the benefits of the CBDC to include:Increased cross-border trade, accelerated financial inclusion, cheaper and faster remittance inflows.

Others are easier targeted social interventions, as well as improvements in monetary policy effectiveness, payment systems efficiency, and tax collection.

He added that the CBDC, known as “Project Giant”, had been a long and thorough process for the CBN, with the Bank’s decision to digitize the Naira in 2017, following extensive research and explorations.

“Given the significant explosion in the use of digital payments and the rise in the digital economy, the CBN’s decision follows an unmistakable global trend in which over 85 per cent of Central Banks are now considering adopting digital currencies in their countries,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the eNaira will be unveiled later this year