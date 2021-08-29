Kaduna Govt speaks on murder of Sen. Na’Allah’s son

Kaduna State Government has described the murder of Pilot Abdulkarim Na’Allah, the son of Senator Bala ibn Na’Allah as a possible case of culpable homicide.

Samuel Arunwan, Kaduna commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, in a statement said security agencies informed the state government that the remains of Captain Abdulkarim Ibn Na’Allah were found in his Kaduna home.

“In what appears to be a case of culpable homicide, the deceased was found in a bedroom of his residence Malali, Kaduna North LGA, apparently after having been strangled with a rope.

“A vehicle was stolen from his parking lot by the assailants,” Aruwan stated.

Reports indicated that the 36-year-old pilot, who married recently, was tied and strangled while the assailants escaped with his vehicle and personal belongings.

An aide of the father of the deceased confirmed to journalists that the the assailants of the Pilot gained entrance to the house through the roof behind the house and entered his section through the ceiling.

According to him, a neighbour’s security guard had noticed the gate of the deceased home opened and raised the alarm which led to the discovery of the remains of the pilot.